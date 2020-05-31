Coronavirus: Government’s £600m infection fund for care homes can’t be used to buy protective clothing

A £600 million authorities fund designed to forestall the unfold of infections in care homes has been closely criticised by care leaders who revealed they’d been banned from spending the money on protective masks and clothing for employees.

The infection management fund was introduced by ministers earlier this month, however the cash has reportedly include so many strings hooked up that social care bosses have dismissed it as “confused and unnecessarily bureaucratic”.

Delivering a withering evaluation of the fund, James Bullion, president of the Association of Directors of Adults Social Services, stated he had “made clear that the funding available is insufficient to cover the real costs being faced by providers and local authorities”.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the complete story, not simply the headlines

In a letter to well being minister Helen Whately, Mr Bullion, who runs social care companies in Norfolk, stated care homes had been going through appreciable prices for private protective gear, or PPE, which is designed to assist forestall employees from catching the virus.

He stated: “The further funding is for infection management; nevertheless, it isn’t clear why this funding

can not be used to buy PPE. We know from the proof we now have gathered the dimensions of inflated pricing for PPE being confronted by suppliers and native authorities and the actual price of this to native councils. PPE stays the largest single difficulty for many native areas.”

Read extra

Mr Bullion added the “conditions being attached to this funding are so restrictive and the reporting so onerous” that care homes and councils had been going to wrestle to truly spend it, which he stated may imply “large amounts of the money going unspent or worse clawed back”.

The authorities has come beneath repeated stress over its dealing with of the coronavirus disaster in care homes, the place nearly two fifths of homes have now reported coronavirus outbreaks and deaths have reached a complete of greater than 11,000.

But the disaster has reached past care homes into all facets of care companies, together with residence care suppliers.

The infection fund permits councils to spend 25 per cent of the cash on residence care companies. Mr Bullion stated: “The implication that this might be sufficient is misleading.”

No hype, simply the recommendation and evaluation you want

The letter additionally highlighted the problem of funding care suppliers who’ve personal paying residents in addition to taxpayer funded sufferers.

This has pressured councils into the complicated legislation round state help, which Mr Bullion stated had resulted in a “confused and overly bureaucratic system which makes it troublesome for suppliers to declare and not possible for native authorities to ship throughout the required timescales.

“This is creating unnecessary local tensions between providers and local authorities. Providers are already incorrectly blaming councils for flaws in this national system.”

He added: “Proper consideration of actual prices within the quick time period and the long-term funding and reform of social care is extra vital than ever. The continuity of suppliers is vital for the

continuity of companies for the older and disabled individuals they supply important care for. Councils have performed an extremely vital position in supporting older and disabled individuals. We have already acknowledged publicly that they want the instruments to proceed that job — together with assets, PPE and testing. Adult social care must not ever once more be thought of as an afterthought to the NHS.”

The Department of Health and Social Care was approached for remark.