Coronavirus: Government scraps weekend briefings over ‘low ratings’

Downing Street is to scrap ministerial coronavirus briefings on the weekend, blaming poor TV viewing figures.

The transfer comes after ministers had been blasted by the UK’s statistics watchdog for “misleading” use of figures on Cover-19 testing on the day by day briefings.

Downing Street mentioned that prime minister Boris Johnson will decide to showing as soon as per week within the new five-a-week schedule of press conferences to provide statements and reply questions from the media and members of the general public alongside scientific and medical advisers.





Asked why the briefings had been being in the reduction of from seven to 5 per week, with none on Saturday or Sunday beginning this weekend, Mr Johnson’s official spokesman mentioned: “It is just a fact that there numbers viewing at weekends do tend to be significantly lower.”

However, questions are sure to be raised in regards to the authorities’s dedication to transparency after quite a few briefings produced unfavourable headlines over breaches of lockdown by Mr Johnson’s aide Dominic Cummings and issues with the deployment of the brand new test-and-trace system and delays to the app to trace contacts of Covid-19 sufferers.

The sequence of day by day updates from Downing Street on the progress of the struggle towards coronavirus started on 16 March, with the primary few held in entrance of an viewers of reporters inside No 10.

However, they shortly switched to a digital format after the introduction of social distancing guidelines, with questions requested through video-link.They have made nationwide figures of backroom advisers like chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance.

After internet hosting quite a few the briefings himself – and famously stating at one which he was persevering with to shake arms, even when visiting a hospital with coronavirus instances – Mr Johnson stepped again after being identified with Covid-19. Later briefings have seen cupboard ministers together with Matt Hancock, Rishi Sunak, Priti Patel and Alok Sharma take to the lectern.

Announcing the transfer to five-a-week briefings, Mr Johnson’s spokesman mentioned: “We will keep on doing the press conferences on weekdays and ministers may even proceed to offer common updates to parliament and conduct a variety of media interviews.

“The PM will do a press convention each week. It’s potential he may do extra.

“We are absolutely committed to keeping people updated and we will be continuing to do this through regular press conferences, also through information campaigns, media interviews and parliamentary updates.”

Asked whether or not the change mirrored a brand new strategy to the disaster as numbers of instances transfer downwards, the spokesman mentioned: “We have moved into a brand new part of the pandemic response. We’ve clearly taken some cautious steps, easing social distancing measures. Schools are actually open to extra pupils and you’re seeing a cautious easing within the guidelines round social contact and likewise some elements of non-essential retail have reopened.

“We are moving into a different phase of the response, but in terms of the pandemic and the government’s response, it continues to be the absolute priority for every department across Whitehall.”