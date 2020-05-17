Coronavirus: Government close to reaching target of 18,000 contact tracers, Gove says

More than 17,000 of the guaranteed 18,000 coronavirus contact tracers have actually currently been hired and also the government is “on course” to obtain the vital program functional, closet priest Michael Gove has actually stated.

Doubts had actually been increased regarding progression with the “test, trace and isolate” system after Mr Gove’s closet associate Brandon Lewis stated on Friday that just 1,500 individuals – 8 percent of those required – had actually been employed.

But Mr Gove informed Sky News’ Sophy Ridge on Sunday that “just over 17,000” had actually currently been hired, including: “I have to applaud the job of health and wellness assistant MattHancock In the previous individuals have actually seen Matt and also the government established enthusiastic targets and also stated their target on screening would not be fulfilled. Matt fulfilled that target.





Download the brand-new Independent Premium application Sharing the complete tale, not simply the headings

“It’s now the case that more than 17,000 have been recruited for contact tracing and we are on course to meet that target. It’s more evidence that we have in Matt an energetic and determined health secretary who is throwing everything into the fight against the virus and making sure we mobilise a national effort.”

Mr Gove stated the contact mapping program needs to currently be functional “by the end of this month”.

More adheres to …