Coronavirus: Golf, tennis set to resume in Scotland | Golf News





Golf is amongst a gaggle of non-contact sports activities that are set to be resumed in Scotland from subsequent week

Non-contact sports activities, together with tennis and golf, will resume in Scotland from subsequent week following First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement on a deliberate rest of lockdown measures in the nation.

In a press release to the Scottish Parliament, Sturgeon outlined a four-stage plan to emerge from present restrictions, and the preliminary part included some constructive information for sport.

Beginning from May 28, Sturgeon stated: “Some non-contact outdoor leisure activities will be allowed to restart, such as golf, tennis, bowls and fishing, subject of course to appropriate hygiene and physical distancing.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon introduced the plans in Scottish Parliament

“In addition, individuals can be in a position to journey, ideally by strolling or biking, to a location in their local people for recreation.

“Those phase one measures – most of which have an outdoor focus – are not in place yet, and they are dependent on us continuing to suppress the virus. They will also be monitored carefully as they do take effect.”

Any subsequent transfer to part two would come with provisions for the “resumption of professional sport in line with public health advice”, which means alternatives for elite degree athletes to compete and a potential return for soccer, whereas restrictions on holding reside occasions will proceed to be assessed throughout the third and fourth phases.

Tennis Scotland chief government Blane Dodds has welcomed the easing of lockdown restrictions

Blane Dodds, Tennis Scotland chief government, welcomed the developments, including: “We have been developing guidelines with the support of the LTA and sportscotland, which will set out consistent guidance to allow clubs and players to prepare for getting back on court safely.

“That steerage will now be up to date for Scotland particularly, following the total publication of the Scottish Government’s revised circumstances for sport and train. Updated tips for tennis can be printed tomorrow.

“We are all looking forward to getting back to tennis as soon as it is safe to do so.”