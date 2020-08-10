Coronavirus: Goias v Sao Paulo postponed just before kick-off after 10 players test positive

Having just discovered that 10 of their team checked positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, Goias’ match with Sao Paulo was cancelled.

Goias had their opening video game of the Campeonato Brasileiro season versus Sao Paulo postponed after 10 of the club’s players checked positive for COVID-19

In the hours leading up to kick-off on Sunday, Goias revealed they had just that day been notified 10 of their 26- guy team had actually returned a positive result and 8 of those were set to include in the beginning line-up.

Tests performed on Thursday were considered void by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) due to being “improperly packaged”, the club stated.

After getting the arise from a brand-new round of screening carried out on Friday less than 24 hours before kick-off, Goias looked for to have actually the video game suspended.

Players required to the field to warm-up as it stayed uncertain whether the match would proceed, however a choice was taken just before the set up kick-off at 16: 00 regional time (19: 00 GMT).

The president of the CBF’s medical commission Jorge Pagura informed SporTV: “As quickly as it was clear that the outcomes came out, that Goias had 10 players with a positive test, we began to get in touch with the Goias medical department.

“Goias asked for, as is its right, to do a counter-test We waited for the outcomes.

“In order not to lose …