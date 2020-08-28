Coronavirus: Getting a flying fix without going abroad



With lots of flights cancelled, business are attempting to offer travel fans a sense of fond memories





As the coronavirus pandemic continues to ground lots of flights, individuals are searching for methods to get their flying fix without taking a tripabroad

With that in mind, many business are creating methods of dealing with those who wish to remember what it resembles to be back in the skies.

From plane food in the house to flights to no place, here’s how you can get your travelfix

Pyjamas and feature packages

Qantas is not preparing to use global flights till next year, however you can buy pyjamas from the airline company together with feature packs.

Many of the products for sale would be discovered in the airline company’s premium cabins.