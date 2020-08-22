Coronavirus: Germany puts on crowded ‘study concerts’ with Tim Bendzko



Tim Bendzko is carrying out at all 3 “concerts” to make the occasions feel more genuine, organisers stated





Three pop performances are being staged on one day in Germany to allow researchers to examine the dangers of such mass indoor occasions throughout the pandemic.

Some 4,000 healthy volunteers aged in between 18 and 50 were prompted to register for Saturday’s research study in Leipzig, performed by Halle University.

Singer- songwriter Tim Bendzko consented to carry out at all 3 succeeding gigs.

The research study came as Germany tape-recorded its greatest variety of Covid -19 infections considering that completion of April.

More than 2,000 cases were tape-recorded in the last 24 hr, bringing the total number of cases to 232,082, the Robert Koch Institute reported.

The concert study, called Restart-19, was developed “to investigate the conditions under which such events can be carried out despite the pandemic”, scientists stated.

Scientists prepared to run 3 various situations with some 4,000 visitors at the Quarterback Immobilien Arena in Leipzig throughout …