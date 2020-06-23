Coronavirus: Germany outbreak sparks fresh local lockdown

German authorities are bringing again local lockdown measures after an outbreak linked to a meatpacking plant.

The premier of the North Rhine-Westphalia state mentioned restrictions will return within the Gütersloh district, house to about 360,000 folks.

Armen Laschet mentioned the lockdown would final till 30 June, and described the transfer as a “preventative measure”.

It is the primary return of containment measures since Germany started lifting its lockdown in May.

The nation was broadly praised for its response to the pandemic however there are issues infections are rising once more.

Lothar Wieler, head of Germany’s public well being physique the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), advised reporters on Tuesday the nation was prone to a second wave of infections however mentioned he was optimistic they might forestall it.

Currently the copy charge or R quantity in Germany is estimated at 2.76.