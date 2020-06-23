Coronavirus: German region on lockdown after new outbreak linked to meat plant

The governor of Germany’s most populous state has introduced lockdown measures in a county that has seen a big enhance in Covid-19 instances linked to a slaughterhouse.

Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, stated that folks in Guetersloh county ought to solely have contact with their very own family or one individual from outdoors.

Mr Laschet stated cinemas, health studios and bars will likely be closed, though eating places can proceed to cater to folks from the identical family.

More than 1,500 folks have examined optimistic for the coronavirus on the Toennies slaughterhouse in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck and hundreds have been put beneath a quarantine to attempt to halt the outbreak.

