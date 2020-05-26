Coronavirus: German Ikea car park used for mass Eid prayer

Image copyright

IGMG Wetzlar FATİH CAMİİ Image caption



Ikea in Wetzlar, western Germany, let a neighborhood mosque maintain prayers in its car park





An Ikea retailer close to Frankfurt in west Germany handed over its car park to a neighborhood mosque for socially-distanced mass prayers and gained reward on-line.

Around 800 Muslims prayed within the massive out of doors house to mark the top of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday.

“The closing prayer with all Muslims in Wetzlar was like a reward for us,” a mosque chairman advised BBC News.

Places of worship have reopened in Germany however they need to observe guidelines to curb the unfold of coronavirus.

Pictures of the Eid prayer posted on social media have been extensively shared, with many complimenting the mosque for discovering a protected approach for the group to wish collectively.

Looking for another house to accommodate many individuals practising social distancing, the chairman of a Wetzlar mosque, Kadir Terzi, approached Ikea final week.

He advised BBC News he wasn’t hopeful he would obtain a optimistic response.

“But the store manager didn’t hesitate for a second and said ‘yes, you can pray’. I was surprised and happy at the same time,” Mr Terzi defined.

The mosque invited worshippers to bring their prayers mats and face masks to the Ikea car park, however reminded them of the German coronavirus guidelines that kids below 12 ought to be left at dwelling and other people should preserve bodily aside.

Image copyright

IGMG Wetzlar FATİH CAMİİ Image caption



Around 800 Muslims gathered for the Eid prayer organised by IGMG Wetzlar mosque





After a shaky begin with some crowding on the entrance, a video shows hundreds of people lying down their prayer mats at a distance from one another, aided by stewards.

With the long-lasting blue and yellow Ikea storefront within the background, individuals sporting masks carried out their prayers and listened to a sermon by the imam.

Mr Terzi stated the prayer was notably essential as a result of many worshippers felt remoted throughout Ramadan as a consequence of coronavirus restrictions.

Ordinarily the month of fasting is a busy time when households and communities collect nightly to interrupt their fasts and organise charity work.

“It was a completely different Ramadan month, without contacts, without visits and without breaking the fast together,” he defined, including that the possibility to wish collectively was very precious.

The resolution was praised extensively on social media. Canadian journalist Carly Agro posted “this is the love and kindness the world needs right now”.

“What a lovely gesture. A true sign of hope in these difficult times,” wrote one other Twitter person.

“This is what finding solutions together and staying by each other through this crisis can look like!” added another.

You may also like: