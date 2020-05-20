Coronavirus: Georgia reports 11 new cases, 19 recoveries – Panorama

As of May 20, the variety of coronavirus cases in Georgia has actually raised by 11, bringing the complete variety of validated cases to 713.

The variety of retrieved people has actually raised by 19 to 475, Georgia Today reports.

3,519 individuals remain in a 14- day necessary quarantine and also 351 are under monitoring in health centers.

12 individuals have actually passed away of the infection in the nation.

Currently, there are 226 energetic cases inGeorgia