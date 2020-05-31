Coronavirus genome sequenced in Istanbul – Middle East Monitor

Turkish researchers have sequenced the genome of the novel coronavirus remoted from 4 sufferers, the pinnacle of the venture stated on Friday, Anadolu Agency studies.

Dr. Sadrettin Pence, the vice rector of Istanbul Medeniyet University, instructed Anadolu Agency the genomes have been sequenced utilizing the newest sequencing platforms.

The novel coronavirus gene maps have been produced on the Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology Institute of the Marmara Research Center on the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey.

Underlining considerations that variants of COVID-19 will differ because it continues to unfold globally, Pence pressured the significance of monitoring and characterizing variants of the virus, affected person profiles, geographic places, signs, and therapy responses.

Pence stated there are a complete of 92 genome sequences of COVID-19, and Turkey will add 4 extra units of genome information to the US’ National Center for Biotechnology Information database.

READ: Friday prayers held in Turkey for the primary time since virus outbreak

These research inform us concerning the virus’ nation and which nations have related genomes, he added.

Stressing that these 4 viral genomes in Turkey are much like genomes originating from Europe, he stated these research confirmed the virus’ migration routes.

Since first showing in China final December, the novel coronavirus has unfold to a minimum of 188 nations and areas.

The US, Russia, Brazil, and several other European nations are at present the toughest hit in the world.

The pandemic has killed over 362,200 folks worldwide, with greater than 5.86 million confirmed instances, whereas recoveries surpassed 2.46 million, in keeping with figures compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.