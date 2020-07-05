Coronavirus funerals: Sri Lanka’s Muslims decry forced cremation

Image copyright

Sri Lankan Muslim women wait for a Covid-19 test. Some in the neighborhood are fighting cremation rules





Sri Lankan authorities are insisting on cremation for coronavirus victims – a practice forbidden by Islam. The nation’s minority Muslim community says they are utilising the pandemic to discriminate, writes BBC Sinhala’s Saroj Pathirana.

On 4 May, Fathima Rinoza, a 44-year-old mother of three from Sri Lanka’s minority Muslim populace, was admitted to hospital with a suspected case of Covid-19.

Fathima, who lived in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo, was suffering from respiratory problems and the authorities feared she had caught the virus.

On the day she was admitted to hospital, the family was “set upon” by the authorities, her husband Mohamed Shafeek said.

“The police and military along with officials arrived at our door,” he said. “We were kicked out and they sprayed [disinfectant] every-where. We were all scared but they did not tell us any such thing. Even a three-month-old baby was tested and they took us like dogs to the quarantine centre.”

The family was held for a night but released the next day and told to quarantine for a fortnight, Mohamed said. By then, they had received news that Fathima had died, at the hospital, on her behalf own.

Fathima’s adult son was asked to go to a medical facility to identify his mother’s human anatomy. He was told that her human anatomy could not be returned to the family, that he said, as her death was connected to Covid-19.

Instead he was forced to sign papers authorising her cremation, the household said – even though under Muslim law cremation is known as a violation of the body.

“He was told that her body parts needed to be removed for further tests. Why would they need body parts if she had corona?” said his father Shafeek, who feels your family were not fully informed by what happened.

Fathima and her husband Mohamed making use of their two daughters





Fathima’s family and others in Sri Lanka’s Muslim community say the authorities are violating their rights by forcing them to cremate victims despite the fact that coronavirus victims can be buried.

They argue it’s the latest step in a pattern of discrimination by the majority Sinhalese population. A petition from the cremation rule has been accepted by the country’s Supreme Court, which will begin hearing the case on 13 July.

Many Muslims in Sri Lanka feel they have been demonised since April 2019, when Islamists connected to little-known local groups targeted high-end hotels and churches in Colombo and in the east of the nation, killing significantly more than 250 people in a spate of devastating attacks.

Since the death of the first Sri Lankan Muslim from coronavirus on 31 March, some media outlets have openly blamed the Muslim community for spreading the disease, despite the fact that only 11 deaths have already been officially recorded in the country.

All 11 bodies, including Muslims, were cremated.

Rituals associated with burial in Islam are designed to provide the body dignity in death





Dr Sugath Samaraweera, the government’s chief epidemiologist, told the BBC it was government policy that those who die from Covid-19, as well as those suspected of dying as a result, are cremated, as burials could contaminate ground drinking tap water.

Dr Samaraweera said the federal government was following expert medical advice, and applying the rule to anyone suspected of dying from coronavirus, regardless of religion.

“The WHO offers guidelines for the whole world. It is our responsibility to adopt or customise those guidelines suitable to our country,” that he said.

But Muslim activists, community leaders and politicians have asked the Sri Lankan government to reconsider the decision.

Ali Zahir Moulana, a former minister and senior leader of the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress party, said the Muslim community was prepared to accept the rule “if there is evidence or scientific backing to prove that burial is dangerous to public health”. But he questioned the science behind it, and accused the government of pursuing a “dark political agenda”.

Interim guidance published by the WHO in March says victims of coronavirus “can be buried or cremated”, and does not mention dangers to groundwater.

A petition from the cremation rule has reached the country’s Supreme Court





On the same day that Fathima died, 64-year-old Abdul Hameed Mohamed Rafaideen passed away at his sister’s house in Colombo. The labourer and father of four was suffering from breathing difficulties.

His youngest son, Naushad Rafaideen, told the BBC a neighbour from the majority Sinhala community died the same day.

Because of lockdown travelling restrictions, local police asked the family to take your body of the neighbour, as well as their father’s body, to the hospital.

At the mortuary, the doctor told Naushad that he was not permitted to touch his father’s human anatomy because of the risks of Covid-19, even though it was not clear if the virus caused the death.

Happier times in the Rafaideen family. Naushad is in the middle, and his father on the proper





Naushad, who cannot read, was asked to sign some papers which gave permission for his father’s body to be cremated.

He said he was not sure what would occur to him if he did not sign, but he feared a backlash against his family and community if he refused. He said the Sinhalese family was treated differently, and permitted to pay respects to their relative at a funeral parlour, though the BBC could not independently verify this. Only Naushad and a number of relatives were allowed to attend the cremation of his father, that he said.

Meanwhile, nearly six weeks following the death of his wife, Shafeek is unsure whether she ever tested positive for coronavirus, and he’s struggling to come calmly to terms with not having the ability to bury her body. One thing that he was clear on, he said. “We Muslims do not cremate our dead.”