Coronavirus: French brothers strike gold under lockdown

It’s honest to say that life under lockdown could be boring at instances.

Most mother and father can have come to understand the more and more tough job of holding the youngsters entertained.

But because the climate warms up, loads of kids will probably be seeking to the backyard for brand spanking new methods to go the time.

And for 2 French brothers, that resulted in a helpful discovery.

Their mother and father determined to go away Paris when France imposed a lockdown and transfer to a household dwelling within the city of Vendôme, south-west of the capital.

The boys, each aged about 10, requested to construct a makeshift hut within the backyard utilizing branches, leaves and sheets.

Their father, a businessman in his 60s, advised them that they might use their grandmother’s outdated sheets, which have been in a spare room.

When they went to gather them “two fairly heavy objects” fell out, Philippe Rouillac, an area auctioneer, advised BFMTV. “They didn’t pay attention to them and put them back.”

But the boys quickly advised their father in regards to the discovery.

“He asked them to go and get them,” Mr Rouillac stated. “But he initially believed they were knife holders that belonged to the grandmother.”

He contacted Mr Rouillac’s firm to double verify and, after sending a couple of pictures, he was advised the excellent news.

The objects weren’t knife holders, however two gold bars weighing 1kg (2.2lb) every.

Both bars are now listed on the auctioneer’s website with an estimated worth of 40,000 euros (£35,800; $43,800) a bit.

It turned out that the bars have been bought by the grandmother in 1967 and even include a proof of buy.

Moreover, the value of gold has elevated because of the coronavirus pandemic. “We are going to wait for the price of gold to rise a little more,” Mr Rouillac stated. “They could get at least 100,000 euros.”

But the 2 brothers aren’t keen to surrender their discovery with out some key assurances.

“They said to their father: ‘We’re going to be able to have a pool,'” Mr Rouillac recalled.

That’s one solution to hold them entertained.