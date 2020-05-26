Coronavirus: French alarm at Covid-linked Med pollution

Media playback is unsupported in your machine Media caption Soiled latex gloves and masks discovered on seabed close to Antibes

Video shot by a French environmental NGO within the Mediterranean Sea exhibits masks and gloves littering the seabed.

Opération mer propre (Operation clear sea) is making an attempt to scrub up the coast close to the Côte d’Azur resort of Antibes.

It is appalled by this new coronavirus pollution, which provides to the already continual drawback of plastic pollution.

The group says it’s sounding the alarm, as Europe slowly emerges from lockdown and folks begin revisiting seashores within the sizzling climate.

The group’s founder, Laurent Lombard, who shot the underwater footage and posted it on Facebook, says “these masks – we haven’t had them for long, and we’re going to have billions, so I say watch out, it’s the beginnings of a new type of pollution”.

Diving off Golfe-Juan, close to Antibes, he discovered 5 disposable face masks and 4 latex gloves on the seabed, together with the same old plastic garbage comparable to empty bottles.

Coronavirus masks and gloves discovered with a mass of plastic at Golfe-Juan





Already on 14 May – simply three days after the French lockdown was eased – road cleaners in Paris complained on social media that many masks had been discarded on the capital’s pavements.

An MP within the southern Alpes-Maritimes district, Eric Pauget, has put ahead a draft regulation to extend the advantageous for littering a public place with masks. It would advantageous an offender €300 (£265; $330) as a substitute of the present €68, information web site LCI reviews.