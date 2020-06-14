Coronavirus: France’s ancient burial brotherhood defies Covid-19

The Covid-19 epidemic and the chance of illness have resulted in new rules in many countries about how we treat the dead. In France, like anywhere else, the restrictions make the process of bereavement difficult to bear.

In Béthune, in the northern the main country, the Charitable Brothers of Saint-Eloi were founded in the 12th century, during the Black Death, to simply help families bury their loved ones.

More than 800 years on, the Brotherhood is not just about folklore; it’s part of the city’s daily life and death. And its work is more relevant than in the past in this era of the Covid-19 pandemic.