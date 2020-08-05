Coronavirus: France records two-month high in cases



France has the third-highest death toll inEurope





France has actually tape-recorded its greatest variety of day-to-day coronavirus infections in more than 2 months.

Figures launched on Wednesday revealed 1,695 brand-new cases within 24 hours.

With more than 30,000 deaths, France has the third-highest death toll in Europe, behind the UK and Italy.

The city of Toulouse has actually presented brand-new guidelines needing face masks in its busiest streets, with Paris and a variety of other cities anticipated to do the same.

France is not the only European country to witness a renewal in cases considering that lockdown procedures were reduced.

Where are the world’s coronavirus hotspots?

How is Europe attempting to stop coronavirus?

On Wednesday, Spain reported its greatest variety of brand-new cases considering that it started alleviating lockdown limitations in June, with 1,772 infections.

The news came as Switzerland ended up being the most recent nation to reveal quarantine procedures for tourists showing up from Spain, although its guidelines do not use to tourists returning from the Canary and …