Coronavirus: Fracas on Brazil’s Copacabana over Covid-19 ‘graves’

Activists angry at Brazil’s a reaction to Covid-19 have created 100 graves on Rio’s Copacabana beach to keep in mind the country’s nearly 40,000 victims.

However, organisers said supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro had mocked the event with one man pulling out crosses.

The president’s opposition to lockdowns and his downplaying of the herpes virus have deeply divided the country.

Brazil gets the world’s second-highest amount of cases – and the third-highest number of deaths on earth.

The symbolic graves, with black crosses, were dug before dawn opposite the Copacabana Hotel by members of the Rio de Paz group.

Organiser Antonio Carlos Costa told Reuters news agency: “The president has not realised that this is among the most dramatic crises in Brazil’s history.

“Families are mourning 1000s of dead, and there is unemployment and hunger.”

But that he said some supporters of the president had mocked the project.

“They feel such rage – and I think they are reproducing the behaviour of the person occupying the highest position in the land,” he said.

One man went around knocking down the crosses.

Only the US has more confirmed Covid-19 cases than Brazil, figures from Johns Hopkins University show.

Brazil has the third-worst figure on deaths and is likely to pass the UK’s number soon.