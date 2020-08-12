Coronavirus found on Ecuador shrimps in China, state media says By Reuters





BEIJING (Reuters) – A city in China’s eastern Anhui province found the unique coronavirus on the product packaging of shrimps from Ecuador, state media reported on Wednesday, in the current circumstances of the infection being spotted on imported items.

The coronavirus was found on the external product packaging of frozen shrimps purchased by a dining establishment in Wuhu city when regional authorities performed a regular evaluation, CCTV, China’s state tv, stated.

The news broke a day after a port city in eastern Shandong province stated it found the infection on the product packaging of imported frozen seafood, although it did not state where it came from.

Since July, numerous other Chinese cities have actually likewise reported cases, consisting of the port cities of Xiamen and Dalian, triggering China to suspend imports from 3 Ecuadorean shrimp manufacturers.

CCTV stated on Wednesday the Wuhu dining establishment had actually saved the infected items in a freezer given that purchase which all associated items in the city had actually been sealed.

Nucleic acid tests for the infection on employees, food and inside the dining establishment, along with for personnel at a shrimp wholesale business and their member of the family revealed unfavorable outcomes, as did tests performed on personnel, food and the environment at other dining establishments in the city that purchased …