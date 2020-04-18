Coronavirus Forces Detour for Homecoming Astronauts

NASA astronauts Andrew Morgan and also Jessica Meir will certainly take an uncommon – and also even more laborious – course residence after securely touchdown in the Kazakh steppe on Friday, a Russian health care authorities claimed, as a result of lockdowns brought on by the unique coronavirus.

A pill transportation Morgan, Meir and also Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka touched down southeast of the Kazakh community of Dzhezkazgan at 11: 17 am regional time (10: 47 am IST), as set up, after 9 months on the International Space Station.

But since every one of Kazakhstan’s districts remain in coronavirus lockdown, search and also rescue groups can not establish up base in Dzhezkazgan or rural centre Karaganda, claimed Vyacheslav Rogozhnikov, replacement head of Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency.

Instead, the Baikonur cosmodrome situated in Kazakhstan and also rented out by Russia was made use of as a base and also the staff of the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft will certainly head there after being drawn out from the pill, Rogozhkin claimed in a meeting program online by Russian area firm Roscosmos.

From Baikonur, United States astronauts will certainly take a 300 kilometres (186 miles) drive to the city of Kzylorda, where they will certainly board a NASA airplane, he claimed, including hrs of laborious land traveling after 205 days precede, 3,280 orbits of Earth and also a journey of 86.9 million miles.