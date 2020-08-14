Coronavirus: Florida sheriff bans deputies from wearing masks



A Miami policeman uses a mask to impose the city’s mask required.





A Florida sheriff has actually prohibited his officers from wearing face masks at work.

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods’ order likewise consists of visitors to the workplace. It is believed to be the very first such mask restriction for United States police.

He stated it was essential officers’ orders were plainly comprehended which anybody pertaining to the station be recognizable.

Florida is among the states hardest struck by the coronavirus pandemic, with over 550,000 cases and 8,700 deaths.

“My order will stand as is when you are on-duty/working as my employee and representing my office – masks will not be worn,” an email Sherriff Woods sent to his officers read, according to local paper the Ocala-Star Banner.

Sheriff Woods, whose jurisdiction has to do with 80 miles (130 km) north of Orlando, likewise stated visitors need to eliminate their masks prior to going into the lobby of the station, connecting his choice to current demonstrations versus authorities cruelty and bigotry.

“In light of the existing …