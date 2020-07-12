Coronavirus: Florida sets new daily case record of 15,299

Image copyright

Florida has seen protests over shutdown measures





Florida has registered a situation record of 15,299 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours – around a quarter of all of the United States’ daily infections.

The state, with just 7% of the united states population, surpassed the previous daily record held by California.

Florida, which began lifting coronavirus restrictions in May, has proved vulnerable because of tourism and an elderly population.

Its figures eclipse the worst daily rates seen in New York in April.

Florida also registered an additional 45 deaths.

The state would rank fourth in the world for new cases if it were a country, based on a Reuters analysis. More than 40 hospitals in Florida say their intensive care facilities are at full capacity.

Intensive care units at many Florida hospitals are reaching capacity





The latest figures were released a day after Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida reopened, but with security precautions including mask-wearing and widespread use of sanitiser.

The caseload in Florida has continued to go up despite Republican Governor Ron DeSantis ordering some bars to close again last month.

The top adviser on the White House coronavirus taskforce, Dr Anthony Fauci, had criticised lockdown easing in the state, saying the data on infections failed to support the move. Mr DeSantis in addition has declined to produce mask-wearing obligatory.

The issue of masks is becoming highly politicised in the United States, with opponents saying needing to wear them encroaches on personal freedom. There have been demonstrations against masks and other coronavirus measures in many states.

But on Saturday, President Donald Trump appeared wearing a mask in the public for the first time after previously casting doubt on the usefulness. He was visiting the Walter Reed military hospital outside Washington, where he met wounded soldiers and healthcare workers.

“I’ve never been against masks but I do believe they have a time and a place,” that he said as he left the White House.

The United States over all has been exceeding new daily totals of 60,000 cases for recent years days. Other states including Arizona, California and Texas continue to view a rising cases.

Since the pandemic hit the US, a lot more than 134,000 people there have died with Covid-19.