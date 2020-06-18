Coronavirus: Florida reports record one-day spike in Covid-19 cases of 3,207

The number of coronavirus cases in Florida has hit a new daily record, amid a rise in positive results in states over the US.

On Thursday morning, Florida’s Department of Health announced 3,207 new coronavirus cases, setting a new daily record for the state.

The amount of new cases topped the previous record of 2,783 very good results, which was set on Tuesday.





The state also announced 188 new hospitalisations, bringing the full total since 1 March, once the virus was reported in the state, to 12,577.

There are now 85,926 confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida, and 3,061 deaths, after 43 additional fatalities were announced on Thursday.

The US has seen a growth in coronavirus cases in the last couple of weeks, with 21 states reporting upticks in the number of positive cases, since lockdown restrictions in numerous states were eased again.

Florida has seen a growth in new cases virtually every day for the past couple of weeks, and on Monday at the very least six bars in Florida announced they were closing again, 1 week after they reopened.

On Tuesday, after what was then your biggest daily increase in cases, Florida governor Ron DeSantis confirmed that their state would keep on with its lockdown easing measures.

“We’re not shutting down, we’re gonna go forward, we’re gonna continue to protect the most vulnerable,” he said during a press conference on Tuesday.

Mr DeSantis added that the effects on the economy to completely shut the state down again will be too negative for local businesses and workers.

“You have to have society function, you have to be able to have a cohesive society, that’s the best way to be able to deal with the impacts of the virus,” Mr DeSantis said.

“But particularly when you have a virus that disproportionately impacts one segment of society, to suppress a lot of working-age people at this point I don’t think would likely be very effective.”

According to a tracking project hosted by Johns Hopkins University, there are now significantly more than 2.1 million individuals who have tested positive for coronavirus in the usa. The death toll has already reached at least 118,175.