Coronavirus: Flexible working will be a new normal after virus

Facebook and New Zealand’s Prime Minister are the most recent supporters of versatile working as corporations mull back-to-office methods.

On Thursday, Facebook mentioned it plans to shift in the direction of a extra distant workforce as a long-term development.

New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern this week prompt a four-day working week, partly to spice up tourism within the nation.

As places of work regularly re-open after coronavirus lockdown, extra employers are information methods of working.

Facebook founder and chief government Mark Zuckerberg informed employees it was “aggressively opening up remote hiring” in July. He expects half of its workforce to do their jobs exterior Facebook’s places of work over the subsequent 5 to 10 years.

It follows strikes by different tech companies in Silicon Valley together with Twitter which mentioned workers can do business from home “forever” if they need.

Flexible working insurance policies swimsuit employees who’re anxious about returning to places of work whereas giving respiration area to corporations as they introduce new social distancing measures.

Ms Ardern has prompt a four-day working week to assist increase the financial system and handle work-life balancing.

“I hear lots of people suggesting we should have a four-day work week. Ultimately that really sits between employers and employees. But as I’ve said there’s just so much we’ve learnt about Covid and that flexibility of people working from home, the productivity that can be driven out of that,” Ardern mentioned in a Facebook stay video.

Tech giants lead

Tech big Microsoft trialled a four-day working week final 12 months in Japan which was deemed profitable when it comes to worker suggestions and productiveness. It says it’s now has a “hybrid workplace strategy as worksites slowly start to open”.

“Working from home remains optional through October for most employees,” mentioned a Microsoft spokesperson.

Both working from house and shorter working weeks have been applauded by human sources specialists as a substitute for a mass return to places of work.

“It would also give better work life balance for the people who need it such as part-time students, new mothers, parents who want more time with kids/looking after the elderly,” mentioned Alin Abraham, a Singapore-based marketing consultant.

“If after Covid-19 employers learn how to employ flexible workers that would be a huge battle won for human resource management,” she added.

A shift in the direction of extra distant working additionally permits corporations to rethink their costly workplace area.

Mastercard mentioned it’s presently consolidating a few of its places of work whereas Facebook has plans for working “hubs” throughout the US.

“Post Covid-19, you can imagine many companies shrinking down their real estate and employees can just work from home. It will be an interesting proposition to see how employers can cater to different crowds,” mentioned Adrian Tan, of office IT agency PeopleStrong.