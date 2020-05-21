Coronavirus: ‘Fires were tough, but closing Mogo Zoo again was even harder’

Last New Year’s Eve, bushfires tore by Mogo in New South Wales, Australia.

The city’s zoo was closed for 2 months after the blazes destroyed fences and made the location unsafe, although thankfully no animals were damage.

But solely weeks after it re-opened, coronavirus restrictions meant it needed to shut its gates again.

With no prospect of worldwide vacationers being allowed into Australia anytime quickly, it should depend on home guests to maintain it in enterprise – as soon as journey and tourism is allowed.

Video filmed, edited & produced by Simon Atkinson.