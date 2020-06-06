Coronavirus: Far-right Rome protest turns briefly violent

Image copyright

A plain-clothed officer confronts a demonstrator at the Rome protest





A rally by Italian far-right extremists and hardcore football fans on the government’s a reaction to coronavirus has turned briefly violent.

The clashes in the middle of the main city, Rome, started after a fight between demonstrators, reports say.

Police responded with water cannon and tear gas, and made several arrests.

Hundreds marched to turn to the government to resign over its handling of the crisis and the damage wrought on the economy and jobs.

With a lot more than 33,800 fatalities and 234,000 cases considering that the coronavirus outbreak began, Italy has been one of the hardest-hit countries on the planet.

Some demonstrators threw bottles, stones and smoke bombs, and police responded with water cannon and tear gas





The protesters gathered in the ancient area around the Circus Maximus.

Clashes broke out as one of the representatives began talking to the media, reports say.

Some demonstrators threw bottles, stones and smoke bombs towards the police, journalists and photographers, and shouted “journalists, terrorists”, the AFP news agency reports.

Police in the Circus Maximus part of Rome





One protester said those attending were individuals who wanted to restore “legality and dignity in Italy”.

“We are here to make the whole world understand that today in Italy, every category of workers is devastated and destroyed by a government that in fact is not doing the interests of Italians,” he told Reuters news agency.

‘We all became heroes but they have already forgotten us’

How is lockdown being lifted across Europe?

Italy has entered its final phase in easing lockdown restrictions, allowing domestic travel between regions and opening its international borders.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has said the us government was trying to speed up social payments and pledged “a serious tax reform”.

Shops, cafes and restaurants had already opened their doors again, and tourist sites have begun welcoming tourists in recent days.

