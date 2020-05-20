Coronavirus fallout to slow global growth in renewable energy | Environment

The global growth of renewable energy will slow for the primary time in 20 years due to the affect of the coronavirus pandemic, which can “hurt but not halt” the rise of unpolluted energy.

The world’s energy watchdog has warned that builders will construct fewer wind farms and photo voltaic energy tasks this yr in contrast with a report roll out of renewables in 2019.

But a rebound is feasible in 2021, in accordance to the International Energy Agency (IEA), if essential authorities selections made throughout the subsequent few months assist a inexperienced financial restoration from the pandemic.

New figures from the IEA predict that the world will develop its capability of renewable energy by 6% or 167 GW this yr. The forecast growth is 13% lower than the quantity of latest capability which began up in 2019.

The slowdown is probably going to be extra extreme in Europe. The IEA expects the quantity of latest renewable energy rolling out this yr to fall by a 3rd to its lowest annual growth charge since 1996.

“Countries are continuing to build new wind turbines and solar plants, but at a much slower pace,” stated Fatih Birol, the IEA’s govt director. “Governments must not lose sight of the essential task of stepping up clean energy transitions to enable us to emerge from the crisis on a secure and sustainable path.”

Birol stated the resilience of the renewables trade can’t be taken with no consideration, and warned governments towards reining in clear energy spending to climate the looming financial disaster wrought by the coronavirus.

“The continued decline in renewable energy costs alone will not be enough to shelter the industry from the current crisis. In my view the role of governments is more important than ever,” he stated. “The decisions they make in the next few months will be a critical factor for the future of new renewable energy capacity build.”

The UK authorities has promised to transfer forward with an public sale for renewable energy subsidy contracts subsequent spring which can embody bids from onshore wind and photo voltaic tasks for the primary time for the reason that authorities lifted a block on monetary assist put in place 4 years in the past.

“Many countries are now hesitating,” Birol stated. “But if [support schemes] are postponed or cancelled it will be a serious hit for the growth of renewables, which we need badly to meet our climate goals.”

The renewable energy trade would be the most resilient energy supply via the Covid-19 pandemic, in accordance to the IEA’s figures which predict that the affect of the virus will wipe out the growth in fossil gasoline demand this yr.