Coronavirus: Factory discards Covid-19 swab tests after Trump visit

A medical swab manufacturer was forced to discard coronavirus tests following Donald Trump’s visit to its Maine facility, according to USA Today.

While workers in lab coats and personal protective equipment labored on the factory floor throughout the president’s visit to Puritan Medical Products on Friday, Mr Trump — who did not wear a mask — walked through the facility and visited with workers.

Puritan’s marketing manager for the company told USA Today that the factory was in “limited” operation throughout the president’s tour and “swabs produced during that time will be discarded”.





Download the newest Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

It’s unclear just how many testing swabs will be trashed, and why, although the move follows reports of test shortages during the Covid-19 crisis as states start to reopen and need to expand their testing capacity.

A company representative wasn’t immediately offered to respond to The Independent‘s obtain comment.

Watch more

The visit was among several White House trips to medical manufacturing facilities within the last many weeks as the president dismissed concerns that shortages in tests and other supplies at the onset of the outbreak in February and March have somewhat stunted the united states response.

During his Friday visit, he said: “When you have more tests, you have more cases. I say to my people: Every time we test, you find cases because we do more testing. So if we have more cases — if we wanted to do testing in China or in India, or other places, I promise you, there’d be more cases. But we’re doing a great job with the testing. And you’re doing a fantastic job in getting out the swabs.”

Mr Trump has insisted that “anyone” in america is able to be tested, while his administration has recently accelerated production of tests as labs process as many as 400,000 tests a day. However technicians and health officials have expressed concerns of a lack of nationwide consistent strategies and inconsistent results from the patchwork reaction to the virus.

This week, Robert Redfield, director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, told Congress: “I don’t want to get into the number of tests because I don’t think that’s the real issue … It’s how testing is used and what’s the consequence.”

No hype, just the advice and analysis you need

Inside US hospital: Each day fighting the coronavirus



In May, Puritan Medical Products, 1 of 2 companies that manufacture swab tests in the usa, announced plans for another plant in Maine with a goal of producing around 40m swabs a month, based on a company statement.

The company was awarded significantly more than $75m through the Defence Production Act to build US capacity for testing supplies throughout the pandemic.

Puritan said that it expects to begin with producing swabs at its second plant by 1 July.

Nearly 2m people have been infected and much more than 108,000 people in the US have died from illness associated with the virus, based on data from Johns Hopkins University.