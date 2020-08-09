Coronavirus: Fact-checking fake stories in Africa

As the variety of verified coronavirus cases throughout Africa passed the one million mark today, we have actually checked out a few of the commonly shared fake news about the pandemic on the continent.

Claim: Ghana’s president has actually backed a conspiracy theory video

Verdict: False

A voice recording backing different incorrect conspiracies about the coronavirus pandemic has actually been credited to the President ofGhana We aren’t sure who’s speaking. It is a West African accent, however it is absolutely not President Nana Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s Information Minister has actually verified thatthe voice was not the president’s and said the claim was “obviously false”

.

The message makes different unverified claims about the origins of the infection, consisting of the widely-shared incorrect concept that the pandemic was a prepared occasion, a so-called ‘plandemic’.

It likewise includes incorrect claims about necessary vaccinations and the participation of Bill Gates in controling occasions.

We’ve formerly composed in information about these