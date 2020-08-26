Coronavirus: Face coverings U-turn for England’s secondary schools

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Some schools in England might need students to use masks in particular circumstances





Secondary students will need to use masks in school passages in regional lockdown locations of England, after the federal government reversed its assistance.

Head instructors in any secondary school will likewise have the “flexibility” to present masks in their schools.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson stated it followed upgraded guidance from the World Health Organization.

But Labour implicated the federal government of “passing the buck” on choices back to schools.

Some Tory MPs likewise criticised the relocation.

Huw Merriman stated informing some students to use face coverings sent out “the wrong message” and recommended”schools are not a safe setting”

Mr Williamson firmly insisted the federal government was listening “to the latest medical and scientific advice” and taking”the most precautionary approach”

The Department for Education states that, for most locations of England, it is keeping its suggestion versus utilizing face coverings – however that schools will have the ability to make their own choice whether to ask students and personnel to use them.