Lifting lockdown measures now risks a second wave during the cold temperatures, a former chief scientific adviser to the government has warned.

“I think it’s extraordinarily risky,” David King told Sky News.

“If we take the long view we know that the winter is a likely period when the virus takes off again. We must therefore aim to completely get rid of the virus from this country before the winter.”

His warning came a day after Boris Johnson announced that pubs and restaurants will reopen on 4 July, and that the two-metre rule will soon be eased.





“If we move too quickly, which is what I think is being proposed here, the risk of running into a second wave becomes very significant,” King added.

“We did such a good job in this country, we the general public, in residing at home, if we could only be a bit more patient. I don’t think there’s anybody who can believe from the scientific viewpoint that this a wise move.

“We actually need to obtain the number of infections down, and we must have a find, test, trace, isolate and support system.

King was speaking as health leaders required an urgent review to ensure great britain is prepared for the “real risk” of a second wave.

In an open letter to the leaders of all the UK political parties published in the British Medical Journal, the health leaders call for a “rapid and forward-looking assessment” of hawaii of national preparedness in the eventuality of a renewed flare-up.

“While the future shape of the pandemic in the UK is hard to predict, the available evidence indicates that local flare ups are increasingly likely and a second wave a real risk,” they said.

More follows…