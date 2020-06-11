Coronavirus exposes the deep divide in Bangladeshi society

A small crowd of health workers greeted Badar Uddin Ahmed Kamran when his helicopter landed in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, earlier this week. The former Mayor of the city of Sylhet and a notable member of the ruling party, was quickly whisked in to a bed in the Combined Military Hospital — the country’s premier healthcare facility.

Only a handful of individuals who catch Covid-19 in Bangladesh can expect such treatment. Just a few miles away, the least fortunate victims of the virus lie motionless on the hot sidewalks.

In Bangladesh, a densely populated country of 170 million people, the Covid-19 pandemic has exposed the fault lines of the country’s fragile healthcare system. With millions pushed into poverty by lockdown and an inadequate social back-up, the government sent its citizens back once again to work the other day.

But as in other parts of South Asia Covid cases are soaring and the economy is yet to bounce right back. Charities and people are stepping in to plug the gaps.

Large public gatherings are banned, and all Bangladeshis must wear masks when outside. The government has also since announced plans to introduce localised lockdowns in hotpots.

But the curve shows no hint of flattening. As of June 9, Bangladesh had recorded more than 68,000 cases of Covid-19. Researchers from the Directorate General of Health Services, Dhaka University and the University of Toronto predict by the end of the month that number could reach 123,000.

Testing is also suprisingly low. Only 10,000 samples are collected and processed each day but thousands more queue up outside the city’s designated testing hospitals, said Dr Shamin Talukdar, CEO of Eminence, a Bangladeshi public health research organisation. Up to one in five tested in Dhaka are found positive.

The quality of testing, specially outside Dhaka, is dubious. “We don’t have proper training, a lot of false negatives are produced,” said Dr Talukdar.

He along with other experts, believes the true case load could be higher than the official toll suggests.

Accurate data about deaths is harder still to locate. Officially around 1,800 people have died from Covid-19 but even in normal times few deaths are registered.

The caretaker of Dhaka’s Azimpur graveyard dug nearly double the number of graves over the last 8 weeks as normal. Only some out of the 50 burials that he carries out each day are of people who officially died of Covid-19.

Banani graveyard, which caters to upmarket districts of Dhaka, used to receive just one or two bodies each day: for the last month or so it’s risen to five. Covid-19

And Rayerbazar graveyard has been specially prepared for covid burial. By the end of May, nearly 300 Covid patients had been buried there, based on the caretaker, but non-Covid burials have risen by an average of 10 a day throughout the pandemic.