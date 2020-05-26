Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, answers questions about the coronavirus pandemic during a CNN/Facebook coronavirus town hall and says that he would take a second thought at flying on an airplane.
Coronavirus expert says he has second thoughts about flying
