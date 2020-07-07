Johns Hopkins techniques virus simulations as part of is preparedness protocol, with the aim of offering public health experts and policymakers a blueprint of what direction to go in a pandemic. One of those simulations took place in October 2019, when Toner and a team of researchers launched a coronavirus pandemic simulation in New York, running through various scenarios on what residents, governments and private businesses would hypothetically answer the threat.

One thing that stood out to him: Face coverings really are a vital defense to stop the spread of the virus. He believes COVID-19 won’t decrease in the U.S. even as states start to slowly reopen.

“There’s going to be no summertime lull with a big wave in the fall,” that he said within CNET’s Hacking the Apocalypse series. “It’s clear that we are having a significant resurgence of cases in the summer, and they’ll get bigger. And it’ll keep going until we lock things down again.”

The U.S. recently added about 43,000 positive COVID-19 cases to its 2.9 million total, according to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. The death total has surpassed 130,000.

Toner, contrasting the novel virus to seasonal influenza, said until there is a vaccine, communities’ most readily useful defense to fight it really is through creating distance and wearing masks.

“I think that mask wearing and some degree of social distancing, we will be living with — hopefully living with happily — for several years,” that he said. “It’s actually pretty straightforward. If we cover our faces, and both you and anyone you’re interacting with are wearing a mask, the risk of transmission goes way down.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a premier official handling the U.S. COVID-19 response, said recently that he was guardedly optimistic that there could be a vaccine for the herpes virus by 2021.

For those that refuse to wear a mask in the interim, Toner said they’ll eventually wise up.

“They will conquer it,” he says. “It’s just a question of exactly how many people get sick and die before they conquer it.”