Coronavirus: EU considers barring Americans from travel list

Europe’s internal borders began reopening to travellers on 15 June





EU ambassadors meet on Wednesday to plan reopening external borders on 1 July, and travellers from the US might be among those prohibited in.

A number of European countries are keen to open up to tourists but others are wary of the continued spread of coronavirus.

The 27-member bloc must first agree the measures that non-EU countries should meet before carefully deciding on a safe list.

The virus is spreading in the US, so it’s likely Americans would be banned.

Brazil, Russia and other countries with high infection rates would also be left off a safe list, according to reports from Brussels.

The EU is not yet thought to have agreed how they will assess which countries meet health standards – one of the criteria for entry. Part of the problem is assessing reliable health data, reports say.

Comparing infection rates with other countries

Latest figures from the EU’s health agency, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, highlight Brazil, Peru, Chile, Panama and Saudi Arabia as countries with the highest “case notification rate”.

Russia and the US have a lower rate of cases per 100,000 inhabitants but remain higher than nearly all of Europe. The US has seen 2.3 million infections and 120,000 deaths and cases are climbing in many states.

Top health officials warn of ‘disturbing’ new US surge

The European Commission is advising ambassadors only to consider countries that are comparable or better than the EU average in terms of new infections, the trend in new infections, in addition to testing and tracing.

Reports said member states were assessing two different lists. The Politico website said one covered countries with less than 16 cases per 100,000 people and the other with up to 20 cases, which may include Canada and Turkey. The New York Times said the list could be revised every two weeks, therefore the US might be added later.

Other criteria also being considered are reciprocity and links to the EU. France wants the EU to give access only when it really is reciprocated by other countries, while Spain is considered keen to reopen the border with neighbouring Morocco.

Earlier this month the European Commission also stressed that reopening borders with non-EU states in the Western Balkans was important from 1 July.

The US are often a problem diplomatically, as on 14 March President Donald Trump unilaterally closed US borders to countries in the EU’s Schengen border-free zone. The EU condemned the move at the time.

Why it is a fraught decision for EU countries

Which countries’ travellers are allowed in and which maybe not?

At first this may seem a practical decision for the EU: if a country outside the EU and Schengen area has high rates of disease, its citizens won’t be allowed in to the bloc.

If disease rates are similar or lower than the EU average, then willkommen, bienvenue, welcome!

Except it is not that simple.

Producing a list of outside countries “acceptable” for EU travel can also be a political – and economic – decision.

Tourists bring much-needed revenue to Coid19-ravaged economies, of course. And, as is really often the case, opinion between your EU’s 27 countries is divided.

Some worry that barring a specific country over Covid-19 might lead to political friction with allies or worsen already-existing tensions.

EU relations with Washington and with Moscow are already delicate, shall we say?

Then there’s the problem of reciprocity.

France is keen on barring nationals from countries that bar EU citizens





France is particularly attached with this. In other words, if a country bars entry to tourists from an EU or Schengen nation, then that country ought to be allowed to reunite the “favour”, thinks Paris.

Also, if your non-EU country grants usage of EU visitors, should the EU be diplomatically obliged to respond in kind?

This is all under discussion, so do not expect a speedy decision.

The EU hopes the travel criteria will be decided by the conclusion of play on Wednesday. The actual list of barred countries is scheduled to be published on Friday.

But, you guessed it, that’s far from certain. Don’t forget, the list would also be constantly updated, depending on Covid-19 (and political changes) in the weeks to come.

Can Europe save its tourist season?

The EU is split up into two groups that include those hoping to salvage something from this year’s summer tourist season and those that fear for the health situation.

Although the EU urged the 27 member states to reopen internal borders from 15 June, a few countries have moved vigilantly to avoid an additional spike in infections.

Denmark, which was one of the primary European countries to start lifting its lockdown, has begun reopening its borders more slowly than others. Denmark is a Schengen state nonetheless it still has strict criteria for those visiting the country.

Island isolation over as Greece lets tourists back

Tourists were allowed to reunite from mid-June from Norway, Iceland and Germany, however, not from neighbouring Sweden.

Greece, meanwhile, opened its borders to several countries on 15 June in a bid to kick-start its tourist season.

Japanese, Israeli, Australian and New Zealand travellers are allowed in while higher-risk countries like the UK and Belgium face compulsory testing and quarantine.