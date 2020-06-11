Coronavirus: EU accuses China and Russia of running disinformation campaigns – video | World news

Russia and China have been accused by Brussels of running disinformation campaigns inside the European Union, since the bloc put down a plan to tackle an ‘infodemic’ of false factual statements about the coronavirus. While the charge against Russia has been levelled on many occasions, this is actually the first time the European commission has publicly named China as a source of disinformation

