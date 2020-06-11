Coronavirus: EU accuses China and Russia of running disinformation campaigns – video | World news

Russia and China have been accused by Brussels of running disinformation campaigns inside the European Union, since the bloc put down a plan to tackle an ‘infodemic’ of false factual statements about the coronavirus. While the charge against Russia has been levelled on many occasions, this is actually the first time the European commission has publicly named China as a source of disinformation
Most Popular
Man in a canoe rescues woman on a mission
Kindness comes in the middle of a New Orleans flood by: Wild Bill Wood, with photojournalist Justin Abshire Posted: Jun 10, 2020 / 04:19 PM...
Boris Johnson announces ‘support bubble’ plan for England – video | World news
The prime minister said single parents or adults living alone will be allowed to complement one other household from midnight on Saturday. It means...
Ex-MLB player Claudell Washington, member of Oakland A’s 1974 champs, dead at 65
“This is bad news. He was an excellent guy. I truly enjoyed having him,’’ Bucky Dent told The Post from Florida. “He was...
Cory Booker ‘concerned’ Trump won’t accept election results in defeat but ‘would sooner die’...
"I would sooner die. And I mean that very seriously, I would sooner die than to see my nation's constitutional tradition of peaceful...
Asylum: US administration proposes sweeping changes in new rule
The 161-page rule, which is set to publish in the Federal Register on June 15, lists a number of changes that will pose...
Pence deletes tweet showing Trump campaign staff not wearing face masks or social distancing
"Stopped by to see the great men and women of the Trump-Pence Team today!" the tweet read. "Thank you for all of the...
Indigenous Australian deaths in custody: ‘Why I’m fighting for my uncle’
Aboriginal Australian man Eddie Murray was 21 when that he died in police custody, following his arrest for being intoxicated.His death in 1981...
Turkey arms neighbourhood patrols as opponents fear President Erdogan is building a militia
Mr Erdogan's AKP party, which submit the bill, says the brand new rules will enable the nightwatchmen to more effectively help law enforcement...