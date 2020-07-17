Coronavirus: Eric Bledsoe away from Milwaukee Bucks due to positive test | NBA News

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Eric Bledsoe is away from the team after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Yahoo Sports first reported the news headlines, and Bledsoe later confirmed his positive test to ESPN.

“I tested positive for COVID-19,” Bledsoe said, according to ESPN. “I am asymptomatic and feeling fine. Once I meet the NBA protocols, I look forward to joining my team-mates in Orlando.”

The Bucks closed down their practice facility on July 5 after receiving word of a positive test. The franchise never identified whether it absolutely was a player, coach or employee.

Once Bledsoe makes the trip to central Florida, he’ll have to quarantine for 2 days and pass multiple tests before he can be cleared to join the team for workouts.

The NBA-best Bucks (53-12) restart the summer season on July 31 from the Boston Celtics.

Bledsoe is among Milwaukee’s top players. He is averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 56 games in 2010.

