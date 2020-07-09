Coronavirus England: Outdoor plays and opera restart Saturday

Singing and playing wind and brass instruments has been classed as ‘higher risk’

Outdoor festivals, plays and opera will return from Saturday – but ‘limited and socially distanced’ crowds will not be in a position to sing along.

Singing and playing wind and brass instruments, especially in groups, have now been designated as ‘higher risk’ activities and are limited by professionals only, according to the new rules presented today by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

Audience capacity is likewise reduced, with musicians, performers and conductors asked to socially distance ‘wherever possible’.

Outdoor festivals, plays and opera will return from Saturday – but ‘limited and socially distanced’ crowds will not be in a position to sing along (file photo of Glastonbury crowds in 2016)

Small test events will require place to help plan for indoor performances, but a date have not yet been given on when these productions can go ahead.

These pilots will include working with London Symphony Orchestra and the London Palladium and Butlin’s holiday parks.

Tickets for outdoor events must be purchased online and venues will undoubtedly be asked to utilize electronic ticketing to keep tabs on visitor information, in case they should get in touch for the test and trace system.

The government said these new measures will allow for outdoor plays at venues such as for instance Cornwall’s Minack Theatre, opera at Glyndebourne, Sussex and London’s West End to go back through the Six, The Musical Drive-In.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: ‘Our culture, heritage and arts are too precious to lose. That’s why we’re protecting venues like theatres from redevelopment if they fall on crisis.

‘We are also giving further clarity on restart dates within our roadmap back again to performance.

The government said these new measures allows outdoor plays at venues such as Cornwall’s Minack Theatre, pictured above, to return

‘From July 11 we can all enjoy performances outdoors with social distancing and we’re working hard to have indoor audiences back when we safely can, following pilots.’

He added: ‘Our scientific research project will even help accelerate this journey.

‘Combined with our £1.57bn rescue package, this can be a comprehensive intend to help our brilliant arts organisations weather the Covid storm and bounce straight back stronger.’

Housing and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick commented: ‘The UK includes a leading cultural industry this is the envy of the world.

‘Our theatres, concert halls and live music performance venues are one of the reasons that the nation has this reputation and they are necessary to our national culture. That’s why we’re protecting them for the enjoyment of future generations.

‘Alongside the £1.57 billion investment to guard Britain’s cultural, arts and heritage institutions, I am ensuring the buildings that represent these institutions can’t be destroyed and are properly protected in the look system.’