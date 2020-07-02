England’s coronavirus outbreak appears to have stopped shrinking ahead of ‘Super Saturday’, as official figures today claimed around 3,600 folks are still getting infected each day.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) data suggests 25,000 people around the world currently have Covid-19, or one in 2,200 people (0.04 per cent of the population) — an enormous drop on the 51,000 active cases the week before.

But the same data shows herpes is spreading at a slightly quicker rate, by having an estimated 25,000 new cases in the week ending June 27 — up from the 22,000 infections occurring in the community the week before.

ONS statisticians, who made their projection centered on swab testing of 25,000 people picked randomly, warned the speed where the outbreak is declining has ‘levelled off’.

The estimate is in line with yesterday’s prediction by Public Health England and Cambridge University academics, who claimed up to 3,000 people are still getting infected each day.

This included 1,000 in the Midlands, which is home to Leicester — the very first UK city to be hit with a ‘local lockdown’. Their estimate is based on modelling of based on death data, antibody surveillance sampling and mobility reports.

But both guesses are higher than the one by King’s College London scientists, who believe around 1,200 people are being struck down each day. The academics depend on people logging in to a symptom-tracking app and confirming they will have tested positive.

HOW LOTS OF PEOPLE HAVE CAUGHT THE VIRUS IN YOUR REGION? REGION ENGLAND EAST LONDON MIDLANDS NE AND YORKS NORTH WEST SOUTH EAST SOUTH WEST TOTAL CASES 5,160,000 502,000 1,600,000 957,000 633,000 745,000 544,000 184,000 ‘ATTACK RATE’ 9% 8% 18% 9% 7% 11% 6% 3% What may be the attack rate? The Cambridge-PHE team used this term to describe the percentage of any given group that has been infected. For example, an attack rate of 20 percent in London suggests one in five people living in the main city have already had the virus. How accurate is the above number? The experts gave a variety of numbers for every region and settled on the best guess, which was the amount quoted above.

Today’s ONS report said: ‘When analysing data for the four newest non-overlapping 14-day periods, these estimates suggest the percentage testing positive has decreased over time since our first measurement on 26 April, and this downward trend appears to have levelled off.

‘The latest confidence intervals overlap with the last two schedules.

‘This suggests that the specific number of individuals testing positive in the period 14 June to 27 June 2020 might be higher or lower than in the two previous periods.

‘Therefore, at this time, we would not have evidence that the current trend is any such thing other than flat.’

The research by King’s College London produced a lower estimate of the number of new daily cases and has a figure that is falling consistently.

Both sets of data – from King’s College and the ONS – are derived from data for the period between June 14 and June 27.

The COVID Symptom Tracker statistics, centered on 31 positive test results out of 10,393 swabs, estimates that there are 1,445 new cases in the community every day across the UK. Most of the (1,225) are in England.

Meanwhile the ONS data, based on 12 positive results from 23,203 participants, put the weekly estimate at 25,000 which reduces to 3,571 daily.

Public Health England and Cambridge University yesterday predicted up to 3,000 folks are still getting infected in England each day, including 1,000 in the Midlands.

The team claims that between 1,500 and 5,780 people caught herpes across England on June 26 and that the rate has been fairly stable because the start of May.

The King’s College team also estimate that the Midlands has been worst hit, making up 422 out of the country’s 1,225 daily cases.

King’s College London boffins believe around 1,200 people are being struck down each day. The academics depend on people logging in to a symptom-tracking app and confirming they will have tested positive

It placed 215 in the North East and Yorkshire, 185 in the South East, 164 in the East of England, 104 in the North West, 92 in the South West and 84 in London.

There were a further 132 per day in Wales and 88 in Scotland, the project said.

Professor Tim Spector, the epidemiologist behind the app, said its model had successfully predicted higher rates of transmission in Leicester since June 17.

The city is this week returning to lockdown as it has a high rate of infections, with 140 cases per 100,000 people significantly greater than any other area.

Professor Spector said: ‘With our data now flagging up potential new hotspots, it’s going to allow for greater surveillance and focussed testing that could detect problems like Leicester much earlier and hopefully reduce steadily the number of major lockdowns.’