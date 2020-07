Coronavirus England: Death rates vary massively in hospitals

NHS trust name Total ENGLAND 29,079 UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS BIRMINGHAM NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 960 BARTS HEALTH NHS TRUST 623 LONDON NORTH WEST UNIVERSITY HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST 608 PENNINE ACUTE HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 551 UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF DERBY AND BURTON NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 518 KING’S COLLEGE HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 511 ROYAL FREE LONDON NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 486 LIVERPOOL UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 468 MANCHESTER UNIVERSITY NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 437 IMPERIAL COLLEGE HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST 427 UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF LEICESTER NHS TRUST 424 EAST KENT HOSPITALS UNIVERSITY NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 419 BARKING, HAVERING AND REDBRIDGE UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 417 LEWISHAM AND GREENWICH NHS TRUST 411 SANDWELL AND WEST BIRMINGHAM HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 379 WEST HERTFORDSHIRE HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 368 FRIMLEY HEALTH NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 363 UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF NORTH MIDLANDS NHS TRUST 352 EAST SUFFOLK AND NORTH ESSEX NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 351 LEEDS TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 333 MID YORKSHIRE HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 326 SOUTH TYNESIDE AND SUNDERLAND NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 325 CHELSEA AND WESTMINSTER HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 308 BASILDON AND THURROCK UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 305 NORTHAMPTON GENERAL HOSPITAL NHS TRUST 302 CROYDON HEALTH SERVICES NHS TRUST 300 ST GEORGE’S UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 295 THE ROYAL WOLVERHAMPTON NHS TRUST 285 SHEFFIELD TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 285 LUTON AND DUNSTABLE UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 282 WORCESTERSHIRE ACUTE HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 276 EPSOM AND ST HELIER UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 275 NOTTINGHAM UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 270 NORTH MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL NHS TRUST 267 THE DUDLEY GROUP NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 263 SURREY AND SUSSEX HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST 259 SOUTH TEES HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 254 WRIGHTINGTON, WIGAN AND LEIGH NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 253 COUNTY DURHAM AND DARLINGTON NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 252 LANCASHIRE TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 247 SOUTHEND UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 243 UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS COVENTRY AND WARWICKSHIRE NHS TRUST 238 WIRRAL UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 238 BLACKPOOL TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 237 NORTH WEST ANGLIA NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 234 GUY’S AND ST THOMAS’ NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 230 BRADFORD TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 230 WALSALL HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST 229 DONCASTER AND BASSETLAW TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 229 PORTSMOUTH HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 229 BOLTON NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 226 COUNTESS OF CHESTER HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 224 BEDFORD HOSPITAL NHS TRUST 219 STOCKPORT NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 215 KETTERING GENERAL HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 214 YORK TEACHING HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 214 MID CHESHIRE HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 212 TAMESIDE AND GLOSSOP INTEGRATED CARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 212 DARTFORD AND GRAVESHAM NHS TRUST 209 ST HELENS AND KNOWSLEY TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 207 HULL UNIVERSITY TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 204 NORTHUMBRIA HEALTHCARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 202 THE PRINCESS ALEXANDRA HOSPITAL NHS TRUST 201 EAST LANCASHIRE HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 200 THE ROTHERHAM NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 196 UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL SOUTHAMPTON NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 196 MID ESSEX HOSPITAL SERVICES NHS TRUST 194 GLOUCESTERSHIRE HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 194 ASHFORD AND ST PETER’S HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 189 ROYAL BERKSHIRE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 186 OXFORD UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 181 MEDWAY NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 180 SALFORD ROYAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 178 UNIVERSITY COLLEGE LONDON HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 175 GEORGE ELIOT HOSPITAL NHS TRUST 174 SHREWSBURY AND TELFORD HOSPITAL NHS TRUST 169 UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF MORECAMBE BAY NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 169 THE HILLINGDON HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 165 EAST AND NORTH HERTFORDSHIRE NHS TRUST 164 KINGSTON HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 164 HAMPSHIRE HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 161 NORTH CUMBRIA INTEGRATED CARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 159 CALDERDALE AND HUDDERSFIELD NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 156 UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS BRISTOL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 151 SOUTHPORT AND ORMSKIRK HOSPITAL NHS TRUST 149 THE QUEEN ELIZABETH HOSPITAL, KING’S LYNN, NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 148 BARNSLEY HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 148 HOMERTON UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 147 BRIGHTON AND SUSSEX UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 147 EAST CHESHIRE NHS TRUST 143 UNITED LINCOLNSHIRE HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 141 NORTH TEES AND HARTLEPOOL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 140 WARRINGTON AND HALTON TEACHING HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 136 GATESHEAD HEALTH NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 135 CHESTERFIELD ROYAL HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 132 MAIDSTONE AND TUNBRIDGE WELLS NHS TRUST 131 BUCKINGHAMSHIRE HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST 130 GREAT WESTERN HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 125 CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 124 SHERWOOD FOREST HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 124 NORFOLK AND NORWICH UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 123 NORTH BRISTOL NHS TRUST 119 NORTHERN LINCOLNSHIRE AND GOOLE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 118 JAMES PAGET UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 117 SOUTH WARWICKSHIRE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 117 THE NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 116 WESTERN SUSSEX HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 113 WHITTINGTON HEALTH NHS TRUST 111 AIREDALE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 108 MILTON KEYNES UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 104 ROYAL SURREY COUNTY HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 97 EAST SUSSEX HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST 91 HARROGATE AND DISTRICT NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 81 UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS PLYMOUTH NHS TRUST 81 WEST SUFFOLK NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 79 THE ROYAL BOURNEMOUTH AND CHRISTCHURCH HOSPITALS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 67 ROYAL UNITED HOSPITALS BATH NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 66 ROYAL CORNWALL HOSPITALS NHS TRUST 65 WYE VALLEY NHS TRUST 56 SALISBURY NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 56 ROYAL BROMPTON & HAREFIELD NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 49 POOLE HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 48 KENT COMMUNITY HEALTH NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 47 ROYAL DEVON AND EXETER NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 46 NORTH EAST LONDON NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 44 SOMERSET NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 43 ISLE OF WIGHT NHS TRUST 39 TORBAY AND SOUTH DEVON NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 39 BIRMINGHAM COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 37 GLOUCESTERSHIRE HEALTH AND CARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 34 NORFOLK COMMUNITY HEALTH AND CARE NHS TRUST 28 WORCESTERSHIRE HEALTH AND CARE NHS TRUST 28 CORNWALL PARTNERSHIP NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 26 YEOVIL DISTRICT HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 26 ANGLIAN COMMUNITY ENTERPRISE CIC – FRYATT HOSPITAL 25 DORSET COUNTY HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 24 OXFORD HEALTH NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 23 ROYAL PAPWORTH HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 22 LEICESTERSHIRE PARTNERSHIP NHS TRUST 21 NORTHERN DEVON HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST 21 BERKSHIRE HEALTHCARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 20 THE ROYAL MARSDEN NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 19 LIVERPOOL HEART AND CHEST HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 19 SUSSEX COMMUNITY NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 18 ESSEX PARTNERSHIP UNIVERSITY NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 17 EAST LONDON NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 17 DERBYSHIRE COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 17 SOUTHERN HEALTH NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 17 DORSET HEALTHCARE UNIVERSITY NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 16 SHROPSHIRE COMMUNITY HEALTH NHS TRUST 15 THE ROYAL ORTHOPAEDIC HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 15 NOTTINGHAMSHIRE HEALTHCARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 13 CITY HEALTH CARE PARTNERSHIP CIC – EAST RIDING COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 13 THE CHRISTIE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 13 MIDLANDS PARTNERSHIP NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 12 NORTHAMPTONSHIRE HEALTHCARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 11 HERTFORDSHIRE PARTNERSHIP UNIVERSITY NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 10 CENTRAL LONDON COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST 10 Royal Hospital for Neuro-Disability West Hill 10 THE WALTON CENTRE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 10 HCA UK – The Wellington Hospital North Building 9 Hospital of St John & St Elizabeth – Hospital of St John & St Elizabeth 9 GREATER MANCHESTER MENTAL HEALTH NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 9 HERTFORDSHIRE COMMUNITY NHS TRUST 8 CUMBRIA, NORTHUMBERLAND, TYNE AND WEAR NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 7 TEES, ESK AND WEAR VALLEYS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 7 PROVIDE – BRAINTREE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 6 CENTRAL AND NORTH WEST LONDON NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 6 The London Clinic – 20 Devonshire Place 6 NORTH STAFFORDSHIRE COMBINED HEALTHCARE NHS TRUST 6 NHS NIGHTINGALE HOSPITAL NORTH WEST 6 PENNINE CARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 6 TAUNTON AND SOMERSET NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 6 THE ROBERT JONES AND AGNES HUNT ORTHOPAEDIC HOSPITAL NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 5 WILTSHIRE HEALTH & CARE – SAVERNAKE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 5 ANGLIAN COMMUNITY ENTERPRISE CIC – CLACTON HOSPITAL 4 NHS NIGHTINGALE HOSPITAL LONDON 4 OXLEAS NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 4 ROYAL NATIONAL ORTHOPAEDIC HOSPITAL NHS TRUST 4 WEST LONDON NHS TRUST 4 LEEDS AND YORK PARTNERSHIP NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 4 ROTHERHAM DONCASTER AND SOUTH HUMBER NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 4 ALDER HEY CHILDREN’S NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 4 CHESHIRE AND WIRRAL PARTNERSHIP NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 4 VIRGIN CARE LTD – PAULTON MEMORIAL HOSPITAL 4 EAST COAST COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE – BECCLES HOSPITAL 3 LINCOLNSHIRE COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES NHS TRUST 3 MERSEY CARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 3 Central Surrey Health – WALTON COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 3 NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 2 PROVIDE – ST PETERS HOSPITAL 2 HCA UK – London Bridge 2 HCA UK – The Princess Grace 2 SOUTH LONDON AND MAUDSLEY NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 2 DERBYSHIRE HEALTHCARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 2 BRADFORD DISTRICT CARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 2 Sheffield Health and Social Care NHS Foundation Trust 2 BMI Healthcare – Mount Alvernia 2 Oldercare (Haslemere) Limited – ST MAGNUS HOSPITAL 2 SOLENT NHS TRUST 2 VIRGIN CARE SERVICES LTD – SHEPPEY COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 2 LIVEWELL SOUTHWEST – MOUNT GOULD HOSPITAL 2 WESTON AREA HEALTH NHS TRUST 2 WILTSHIRE HEALTH & CARE – CHIPPENHAM COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 2 WILTSHIRE HEALTH & CARE – WARMINSTER COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 2 CAMBRIDGESHIRE AND PETERBOROUGH NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 1 Elysium Healthcare Limited 1 PROVIDE – HALSTEAD HOSPITAL 1 HCA UK – The Lister 1 LINCOLNSHIRE PARTNERSHIP NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 1 Ramsay Health UK – Nottingham Woodthorpe 1 HUMBER TEACHING NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 1 SHEFFIELD CHILDREN’S NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 1 NORTH WEST BOROUGHS HEALTHCARE NHS FOUNDATION TRUST 1 Central Surrey Health – WOKING COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 1 KENT AND MEDWAY NHS AND SOCIAL CARE PARTNERSHIP TRUST 1 Nuffield Health – Woking 1 VIRGIN CARE SERVICES LTD – LIVINGSTONE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL 1 Cygnet Health Care Limited 1 VIRGIN CARE LTD – ST MARTINS HOSPITAL 1

Source link