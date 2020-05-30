Coronavirus: Emile Heskey calls for extra precautions to be taken with BAME footballers | Football News



















Former Liverpool striker Emile Heskey says it might be tough to persuade followers to keep away from video games

Former England worldwide Emile Heskey is asking for extra precautions to be taken with BAME gamers.

While the overwhelming feeling amongst footballers in the direction of the Premier League’s return on June 17 will be happiness, ex-England, Liverpool and Leicester striker Heskey believes all footballers will nonetheless really feel nervous about going again to competitors.

And given how coronavirus has disproportionately affected these from black and ethnic minority backgrounds, Heskey says these gamers have much more motive to really feel anxious.

“Every player will be nervous with what’s going on and people dying,” he mentioned. “I do know pals who’ve had relations go away in order that they’ll be anxious and extra cautious.

“It ought to be the norm that if I’m extra vulnerable to one thing that you just focus slightly bit extra on me than you and simply keep watch over me.

“I’m guessing the players have had some reassurance from the clubs, the FA, the Premier League and from the government as well that they are doing their utmost to look into it and to really give some insight into why it’s happening and what they can do to help mitigate that.”

He added: “It’s important to remember that they are human beings. They do have families, parents, kids, brothers, sisters and no one wants to see them being pushed into a place where they don’t feel comfortable.”

Earlier this week, Sky News revealed the NHS is utilizing a danger evaluation instrument and scoring chart for employers to use on their Black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Heskey, who has 62 England caps and whose autobiography ‘Even Heskey Scored’ is within the operating for the Daily Telegraph Sports Book for the Year, says he personally would have been happier to isolate with the remainder of his crew for the rest of the season.

“I thought that was the remit and it makes sense that you could isolate in a hotel or at some training grounds,” he mentioned.

“You could all isolate in one place and at the end of the season go back to your families knowing you’ve been tested and everything is fine.”

"Tough ask to keep fans away"

Jamie Redknapp insists Liverpool supporters should resist the urge to collect in celebration if the membership goes on to win a primary league title in 30 years

There can also be the query of the place sure matches will be performed.

With the Merseyside derby going down on the primary weekend of the restart and Liverpool followers so shut to seeing their facet win the league for the primary time in three many years, Heskey says it is going to be a headache for authorities wherever they resolve to play it.

“It’s going to be a tough ask for any stadium and police and security to keep fans away,” he mentioned.

“I feel that is why they’re speaking about enjoying it at a impartial venue. You’ve obtained followers who will journey to Anfield if it is performed there simply to be within the neighborhood of the stadium.

“It could be played at Wembley down in London but you’d get Liverpool fans there as well – it’s a tough one to police to be honest with you.”

With all matches taking place behind closed doorways, he feels sorry for not simply Liverpool followers who could really feel cheated of their massive second when the Premier League title is gained, however followers in every single place and the gamers.

He mentioned: “It’s why they do it. They go out to entertain to give that love back to fans and they’re not going to be able to do that.”

Agbonlahor: I've by no means felt so ailing

Gabriel Agbonlahor urged gamers to guarantee they're examined for coronavirus as usually as attainable, after contracting the virus himself

Heskey’s former Aston Villa team-mate Gabriel Agbonlahor informed Sky Sports News he “never felt so ill” in his whole life after contracting coronavirus.

The Villa academy graduate was struck down with Covid-19 signs for 10 days in March, however he has now made a full restoration.

“I caught the virus on March 15, and I’ve never felt so ill in my entire life,” Agbonlahor informed Sky Sports.

“The symptoms I had, they were terrible, so if I was a player and I was speaking to the players, I wouldn’t want them to go through what I went through as it was a horrible experience and the virus is very deadly as we’ve seen.

“Why would you need to danger your self and danger bringing it again to your children? You don’t need to do it. I’m positive the likes of Troy Deeney, N’Golo Kante will be at residence or utilizing a neighborhood space to do the identical classes that the gamers at Watford and Chelsea are doing.

“They’re not sitting at home and doing nothing. They’ll still be keeping to the fitness that the other players are doing, but just not doing it at the training ground, which for me is fine.”