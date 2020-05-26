Coronavirus: Egypt doctors accuse government over medics’ deaths

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Egypt has reported 17,900 confirmed instances of Covid-19 and 783 related deaths





Doctors have accused Egypt’s well being ministry of negligence in its dealing with of Covid-19 and stated it bears “full responsibility” for medics’ deaths.

A union stated on Monday that 19 doctors had thus far died from the illness and greater than 350 others had been contaminated.

It blamed an absence of private protecting tools and beds for sickened workers, and warned the system may “collapse”.

The well being minister insisted enough safety had been provided and medics had obtained the “best possible care”.

Egypt, essentially the most populous nation within the Arab world, has thus far reported 17,967 confirmed instances of Covid-19 and 783 related deaths.

The TV revelation – and the shock response

‘Alcohol poisoning’ killed jailed Egypt filmmaker

The doctors’ union stated the deaths and infections amongst its members have been the results of the well being ministry “falling short” of doing its responsibility to guard them.

“The health ministry has an obligation towards doctors and all medics who are sacrificing their lives on the front lines to defend the safety of the homeland.”

“It is imperative to provide them with the necessary protection and rapid medical intervention for those who contract the disease,” it added.

Media playback is unsupported in your gadget Media caption Coronavirus in Egypt: “The supervising doctor has tested positive”

With the outbreak exhibiting no signal of abating and quarantine hospitals working at capability, the union warned that “the health system could completely collapse, leading to a catastrophe affecting the entire country if the health ministry’s negligence and lack of action towards medical staff is not rectified”.

In response, Health Minister Hala Zayed stated that for the reason that begin of the outbreak, the ministry had “ensured the allocation of a floor in every quarantine hospital with a 20-bed capacity to treat those infected among medical staff”.

Staff have been examined for the coronavirus upon getting into and leaving hospitals, and there have been “sufficient stocks” of private protecting tools, she added.

Ms Zayed additionally said that 11 doctors had thus far died, moderately than 19.

Image copyright

AFP Image caption



Egypt’s well being minister stated there was enough tools and testing for medical workers





The union’s warning got here two days after the demise of a 31-year-old physician, Walid Yehia, who was unable to get a mattress at an quarantine hospital in Cairo.

“His colleagues and I were with him, appealing for help, but there was zero response,” his brother, Ashraf Zalouk, wrote on Facebook.

Social media customers contrasted Dr Yehia’s therapy to that given to the actress Ragaa al-Gadawy.

The 81-year-old was examined shortly for the virus and admitted to a quarantine hospital within the metropolis of Ismailiya based mostly on the private suggestion of the well being minister, information web sites quoted her daughter Amira Mokhtar as saying.

Ms Zayed has reportedly ordered an investigation into the demise of Dr Yehia and promised to take “all legal measures in case of any shortcomings”.