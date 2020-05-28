Coronavirus: EFL confirms three new positive tests from two clubs | Football News







The English Football League (EFL) has confirmed three people from two clubs have examined positive for coronavirus following the newest spherical of testing.

The EFL says 1,030 gamers and Club workers have been examined over the course of Monday 25, Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27 May.

Those gamers or membership workers who’ve examined positive will now self-isolate in keeping with the rules offered by the EFL and solely those that have examined detrimental can be permitted to enter coaching floor amenities.

More to observe…