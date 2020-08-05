Coronavirus economy: ‘I’m just looking for whatever I can get’

Young people are disproportionately affected by the economic impacts of coronavirus, several reports have found.

The UN has cautioned that the high rate of unemployment among young adults could mean “a lot of young people are going to be left behind”.

In the US, about a quarter of people between 16-25 were unemployed in May – which was about double the unemployment rate of other age groups.

It’s a myth that all young adults are supported by their parents, or only work part time. According to Statistics Canada, of the roughly 500,000 people between the ages of 15-24 who lost their jobs in April, about half were working full-time.

Young women and minorities are particularly vulnerable, according to a report by the Brookings Institution.

The BBC spoke with four young adults who are looking for work – this is what they say it’s like to be in your 20s and unemployed during the pandemic.

Name: Ross Mortimer

Age: 26

Location:…