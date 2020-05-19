Coronavirus: Dublin Marathon cancelled for 2020 | Athletics News





The race was attributable to happen on Sunday, October 25

For the primary time in its 41-year historical past, the Dublin Marathon has been cancelled.

The 2020 occasion has been cancelled, quite than postponed and the occasion is not going to be held till the October Bank Holiday weekend in 2021.

Similarly, the warm-up ‘Race Series’ have additionally been cancelled.

The organisers made the choice on well being and security grounds, because the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt the sporting calendar.

Efforts have been made to analyze the way it might probably be run off safely, however finally the robust choice was made.

“It is with great regret that the organisers of the Dublin Marathon have today announced the cancellation of the 2020 KBC Dublin Marathon and Race Series,” learn a press release.

The occasion has grown in reputation annually, with a document 22,500 entrants in 2019

“We know this is extremely disappointing for all runners, especially those who secured marathon entries,” added race director Jim Aughney. “We made the difficult decision in the best interest of the health and wellbeing of all those involved in making our events such a success from runners, supporters, volunteers, sponsors, to suppliers.

“We explored many options for operating the occasions safely however finally none have been viable.”

Entries for the 2020 race will stay legitimate for subsequent yr’s occasion, whereas a refund can be accessible to those that had signed up.