Coronavirus drive thru testing centre is forced to CLOSE after group of travellers set up camp

A coronavirus testing centre in Watford has been forced to turn off after a group of travellers set up a camp in the car park.

A number of vehicles were seen arriving on Wednesday night at Watford Leisure Centre, the website of the testing facility. Tests was carried out there on Thursdays and Sundays.

The organisers of the Hertfordshire-based centre have set up a temporary base in Apsley, a village seven miles away.

Watford Borough Council revealed it has started legal proceedings.

Peter Taylor, Mayor of Watford, said: ‘We are aware of an illegal encampment near Watford Central Leisure Centre.

‘We are working with the police and also have initiated legal proceedings to clear this web site as soon as possible. We do not tolerate illegal encampments in our town.’

Police said that the series of reports began to flood in regarding the encampment around 9pm on Wednesday night.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said: ‘A number of caravans managed to move on to an automobile park in Hempstead Road on Wednesday, June 10.

‘The landowner, Watford Borough Council, is aware and liaising with local officers, that are monitoring the specific situation.’

Herts Valleys Clinical Commissioning Group added: ‘On Wednesday evening, a group of travellers arrived on the webpage that was designated for the mobile testing unit for on Thursday.

‘This means that we’ve had to change arrangements and for today and Sunday, testing will be completed on the Apsley site in Hemel Hempstead. The public are now being informed and being redirected. The landowner is aware.’

The travellers have set up camp next to Watford Town Hall, home to Watford Borough Council – and witnesses have also reported that the camp is causing dilemmas for nearby workers.

One resident asked the authorities on Twitter: ‘Could you explain the key reason why the car park for Watford Leisure Centre has turned into a caravan park? Wouldn’t mind frequently but they are not driving safely and seemed to be causing problems for office staff that share parking there.’

Photographs taken over recent weeks demonstrate several drive-in testing centres across the country lying largely deserted.

Airport and outlet store car parks were transformed in to makeshift facilities.

Regional centres at Glasgow and Manchester Airports showed just one or two cars at clinical tents, and soldiers were snapped waiting for vehicles to get to a base in Weston-super-Mare.

It also emerged that Britons were being told to swab themselves at centres with no option of trained medics carrying out the test for them.

Staff have now been seen leaning through car windows and swabbing patients, but one young family told MailOnline that they are not given the decision of specialized help.

They were alternatively given three testing kits and a set of instructions once they visited the centre at Twickenham Stadium.

Experts have admitted that counting on self-swabbing may be ‘dangerous’ due to the increased risk of the test producing an inaccurate result. Any sub-par swabbing may produce false negatives.