Dr Anthony Fauci, the best American expert on infectious diseases, said he approves of the NBA’s restart plan, calling it “quite creative” and a possible blueprint for other professional sports leagues to follow.

“I think they might very well be quite successful with it,” Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Stadium. “They really wanted to make sure that the safety of the players was paramount.”

Fauci’s comments came after reports surfaced of some players having to worry and debating whether the proposed July 30 restart date for the 2019-20 season in a quarantined environment in Orlando – without fan attendance – could be in the general best interests of players.

In addition to safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic, some players say a restart would distract from social justice efforts just as momentum for police reform is gaining traction. Many players have been active in protests in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

Players will also be concerned about 90 days of being sequestered from relatives and buddies.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has approved further negotiations with the league on the proposed restart but has not given its final approval.

The NBA plan requires 22 teams to play eight regular-season games at Disney World in Orlando, with every one involved being tested for the virus and quarantined. Then the playoffs would extend into early October.

Said Fauci: “I actually have looked at that plan. What they are really trying to do is to create a situation where it is as safe as it possibly could be for the players by creating this bubble. Essentially testing everybody, make sure that you start with a baseline of everybody being negative and trying to make sure that there is no influx into that cohort of individuals and do a tournament-type play.”

Meanwhile, NBA teams will be tested every other day for the coronavirus beginning June 23 as the league prepares to resume the summer season, according to multiple reports.

The league reportedly sent a memo to teams on Saturday, informing them that players and essential team personnel who’ll be involved in the restarted season will need both a coronavirus make sure an antibody test that day.

After June 23, the players and staff may have the coronavirus test almost every other day until two days before they leave for Florida. Training camp will begin there on July 9.

The memo doesn’t address what the testing protocol will soon be at Disney.

The NBA has been assured that their testing won’t deprive healthcare workers, first responders and symptomatic patients in each league city of sufficient testing supplies, ESPN reported. The league also will provide free testing for the general public in all the 21 cities that have teams participating in the resumed season, the report said.

