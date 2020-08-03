Coronavirus: Dozens test positive for Covid-19 on Norwegian cruise ship



At least 40 guests and team on a Norwegian cruise ship have actually evaluated positive for Covid-19, authorities state.

Hundreds more guests on the MS Roald Amundsen remain in quarantine and waiting for test results, the business that owns the ship stated.

The ship, which comes from the Norwegian company Hurtigruten, docked in the port of Tromso in northern Norway on Friday.

Hurtigruten has actually stopped all leisure cruises due to the fact that of the break out.

“We are now focusing all available efforts in taking care of our guests and colleagues,” the business’s Chief Executive Daniel Skjeldamsaid in a declaration.

“A preliminary evaluation shows a breakdown in several of our internal procedures,” he included. “The only responsible choice is to suspend all expedition sailings.”

Four team members were confessed to medical facility on Friday with coronavirus signs, soon after the ship docked in Tromso, and later on evaluated positive for the infection.

Another 32 of the 158 personnel on board were …