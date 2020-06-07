Coronavirus: Don’t celebrate victory over virus too soon, Pope warns Italians

Pope Francis warned Italians to not let their guard down against coronavirus since infection rates have fallen and urged them to obey government rules on social distancing and wearing masks.

The pontiff was reacting applause that broke out when that he said the clear presence of several hundred people in St Peter’s Square was a sign that Italy had overcome the acute phase of the pandemic.

“Be careful. Don’t cry victory too soon,” that he cautioned them, departing from his prepared text through the Sunday blessing.





Nearly 34,000 people have died in Italy from the coronavirus, the fourth-highest toll in the world following the United States, the UK and Brazil.

The quantity of daily deaths has fallen from not exactly 1,000 in March to 72 on Saturday.

Italy entered the newest phase of an easing of restriction on 3 June, when people were permitted to travel between regions again.

However some Italians, particularly young adults, have flouted remaining rules on social distancing and wearing masks in public places. Authorities have warned of the chance of another wave.

“We still have to follow the rules,” Pope Francis said. “Thank God, we are leaving the worst part, but always by obeying the rules that the authorities have stipulated,” that he said.

Pope Francis said nobody should forget that coronavirus was still claiming many victims far away.





He said he’s got heard that on Friday in one country, a person had died every minute. “Terrible,” he said. Pope Francis did not name the country nonetheless it was probably a mention of Brazil, which reported 1,473 deaths on Friday.

