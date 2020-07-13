Coronavirus: Disney heir and Ben & Jerry’s call for higher taxes

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



Abigail Disney (left), Jerry Greenfield and Richard Curtis are amongst the letter’s signatories.





Some of the world’s wealthiest individuals have actually advised federal governments to raise taxes on the rich to assist pay for determines focused on taking on the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of 83 millionaires called for “permanent” modification in an open letter.

“As Covid-19 strikes the world, millionaires like us have a critical role to play in healing our world,” it states.

Signatories consist of heiress Abigail Disney and Ben & & Jerry’s co-founder Jerry Greenfield.

The letter states: “No, we are not the ones caring for the ill in extensive care wards. We are not driving the ambulances that will bring the ill to medical facilities. We are not restocking supermarket racks or providing food door to door.

“But we do have cash, great deals of it. Money that is frantically required now and will continue to be required in the years ahead, as our world recuperates from this crisis.”

People throughout 7 nations have actually included their names to the letter consisting of British movie director Richard Curtis and Sir Stephen Tindall, the creator of the Warehouse Group and among New Zealand’s wealthiest guys.

The group cautioned that the financial effect would “last for years” and might press majority a billion individuals into hardship.

“Government leaders should take the duty for raising the funds we require and investing them relatively,” the letter states.

What do I require to learn about the coronavirus?

It was launched ahead of this weekend’s G20 financing ministers and reserve bank guvs’ conference.

The group contacted political leaders to “acknowledge that tax increases on the wealthy and greater international tax transparency are essential for a viable long-term solution”.

The letter was arranged by Oxfam, Patriotic Millionaires, Human Act, Tax Justice UK, Club of Rome, Resource Justice, and BridgingVentures

It is the most recent call for the world’s most affluent to contribute more in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

Jeff Bezos, the world’s wealthiest individual and creator of Amazon, has actually included billions to his fortune as need for online shopping has actually skyrocketed, rising the company’s share cost.

Critics explained that while Mr Bezos contributed $100 m to food banks in the United States, that pertained to less than 0.1% of his projected fortune.